Necronemesis (Ex-Death, Mantas) Premiere New Track "They Live in the Attic" From Upcoming New Album "Some Things Should Stay Underground"

Band Photo: Death (?)

Puerto Rican death metal outfit Necronemesis premiere a new track titled "They Live in the Attic", taken from their upcoming new album "Some Things Should Stay Underground". The band features guitarist Rick Rozz, best known as a founding member of Death and pre-Death group Mantas, as a guest member. The record will be out in stores June 4, 2021 via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions.



