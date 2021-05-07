T.O.M.E. Premiere New Song "II" From Upcoming DebutAlbum "I-III"
T.O.M.E. premiere a new song entitled "II", taken from their upcoming debut album "I-III". The record will be released by Spread Evil on June 4th.
Check out now "II" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Necronemesis (Ex-Death, Mantas) Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "T.O.M.E. Premiere New Song 'II'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.