Ov Sulfur - led by ex-Suffokate frontman Ricky Hoover - premiere their new single “Bathe In The Flame” streaming via YouTube below.

Tells Hoover of this new song:

“‘Bathing In The Flame‘ could be taken literally, like you’re burning in hell. But it’s more a metaphor for finding comfort in embracing your humanity, which is often broken and bad—if not downright evil. It’s in our nature to live in the grey.”

Adds guitarist Chase Wilson:

“This song is definitely more blackened than ‘Behind The Hand Of God.’ We went from planning to be a tech death band to blackened deathcore, so we figured out our sound as we went. It’s a pretty huge leap between the two. Our other guitarist Cory Walker also took over the orchestral elements from here moving forward and crushed a killer solo, to boot.”