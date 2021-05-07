Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Single “Bathe In The Flame”
Ov Sulfur - led by ex-Suffokate frontman Ricky Hoover - premiere their new single “Bathe In The Flame” streaming via YouTube below.
Tells Hoover of this new song:
“‘Bathing In The Flame‘ could be taken literally, like you’re burning in hell. But it’s more a metaphor for finding comfort in embracing your humanity, which is often broken and bad—if not downright evil. It’s in our nature to live in the grey.”
Adds guitarist Chase Wilson:
“This song is definitely more blackened than ‘Behind The Hand Of God.’ We went from planning to be a tech death band to blackened deathcore, so we figured out our sound as we went. It’s a pretty huge leap between the two. Our other guitarist Cory Walker also took over the orchestral elements from here moving forward and crushed a killer solo, to boot.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, SECT) Premiere Video
- Next Article:
T.O.M.E. Premiere New Song "II"
0 Comments on "Ov Sulfur (Ex-Suffokate) Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.