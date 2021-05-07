"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Tooth And Claw (Earth Crisis, SECT, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Seventy Times Seven”

posted May 7, 2021 at 2:34 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Tooth And Claw premiere a new official music video for their new track “Seventy Times Seven” from their debut release, “Dream Of Ascension“, due out on May 21st via Good Fight Music . The groups lineup includes Scott Crouse (Earth Crisis), Daniel Austin (Die Young), James Chang (Undying, Catharsis, SECT), and Cameron Joplin (Magnitude).


Explains frontman Daniel Austin:

“So Scott sends me the song and warns me there is a spooky clean part in it, and I laughed, but I immediately thought I have to do something different here, that there was a lot of potential in this song to strike some deep, uncomfortable chords in myself, and listeners, too. I didn’t think it would be appropriate to scream over the clean part.

I don’t consider myself someone with a knack for singing (to speak of myself kindly), so I tried to channel my inner Leonard Cohen. I figured if I could hold two notes like Leonard while delivering some hard-hitting, heavy lyrics, I might be able to make this work! I feel satisfied with the result. Both Scott and I tried something new here, and it really caused us to develop a fondness for this song.”

