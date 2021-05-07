August Burns Red Premiere New Version Of “Pangaea” - Periphery’s Guitarist Misha Mansoor Guests

August Burns Red premiere a new version of their track “Pangaea” from their impending re-recorded version of their “Leveler” album, due out May 21st. The band's revised take on “Pangaea” finds them joined by guest guitarist Misha Mansoor (Periphery).





Tells guitarist JB Brubaker :

“‘Pangaea‘ has always been one of my favorite tracks on ‘Leveler‘. It may be the most progressive song on the album so it felt like a natural fit to have Misha from Periphery perform on the track. He delivered quite possibly the most head-spinning guitar solo that we’ve ever had on an ABR song. We’re very excited to share this new version of ‘Pangaea‘ with everyone, and think fans are going to appreciate the song on a whole new level.”

This new version of “Leveler” will also find Trivium vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy guesting on “Internal Cannon” and Fit For A King‘s Ryan Kirby on “Poor Millionaire“.