Light The Torch Premiere New Track “More Than Dreaming”

posted May 7, 2021 at 2:14 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Light The Torch premiere a second advance track titled “More Than Dreaming” off their new impending new album, “You Will Be The Death Of Me“. A June 25th release date has been scheduled for that record by Nuclear Blast. Whitechapel drummer Alex Rudinger took over drum duties for that album, which was recorded with Josh Gilbert (of As I Lay Dying) and Joseph McQueen (Bullet For My Valentine, As I Lay Dying) helming the production.

