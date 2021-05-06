Subway To Sally Uploads New Live Video "IX"

When two greats of the German folk rock and medieval scene get together, there’s nothing but magic taking place - not even a prevailing pandemic can change that! Today, Subway To Sally drop their captivating performance of the Saltatio Mortis hit "IX," cut from the band’s upcoming, unique Blu-Ray/DVD/CD highlight, "Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark," out June 18, 2021 via Napalm Records.

The original song can be found on the Saltatio Mortis full-length "Das Schwarze Einmaleins" (2013) and is now captured for eternity, presented by both bands as an exclusive version on "Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark."

Subway To Sally add:

"We covered ‘IX’ and put it into our very own Subway To Sally version. Our long-time companions from Saltatio Mortis wanted us to cover the song for a bonus CD that’s part of their album 'Zirkus Zeitgeist' (2015). Within a short time, the track became very popular amongst our fans and even pushed a few of our classics out of our streaming top 5 temporarily. After a joint tour playing the track together with Saltatio Mortis, we enjoyed it so much that we decided to keep it in our regular live set for some time. Or in other words: a Saltatio Mortis cover version became part of the Subway To Sally set! I don't think there can be a better alliance within our scene and so we were really looking forward to performing the song again with our friends at Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark."