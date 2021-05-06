Suffocation Reschedules "Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire II" Tour Dates
New York death metal pioneers Suffocation and diabolic blackened death metallers Belphegor have announced new 2022 dates for their European co-headline tour, Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire II. Polish blasphemers HATE have just been added to the bill as special guests, with Necrosy, Skaphos, Devils Rage and Blasphemous Creation due to play as support in some territories. The heretical package will conclude their voyage with a UK show in London at The Underworld on March 27th. Tickets for the London gig can be purchased here.
The tour dates are as follows:
Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire Tour 2022:
23.02 - Vienna (AT) - Arena *
24.02 - Salzburg (AT) - Rockhouse *
25.02 - Leipzig (DE) - Hellraiser *
26.02 - Hengelo (NL) - Metropool *
27.02 - Rotterdam (NL) - Baroeg *
03.03 - Kassel (DE) - Goldgrube *
04.03 - Berlin (DE) - ORWO Haus *
05.03 - Helmond (NL) - Cacao Fabriek *
06.03 - Osnabrück (DE) - Bastard Club *
08.03 - Hamburg (DE) - Bahnhof Pauli *
09.03 - Copenhagen (DK) - Lille Vega *
10.03 - Essen (DE) - Turock *
11.03 - Lyss (CH) - Kufa +
12.03 - Wil (CH) - Gare de Lion +
13.03 - Marseille (FR) - Jas Rod +
15.03 - Barcelona (ES) - Apolo 2 +
16.03 - Madrid (ES) - Mon +
17.03 - Lisbon (PT) - Lav +
18.03 - Porto (PT) - Hard Club +
19.03 - Santiago (ES) - Malatesta +
20.03 - Bilbao (ES) - Stage Live +
22.03 - Bordeaux (FR) - TBA +
23.03 - Colmar (FR) - Le Grillen +
24.03 - Weinheim (DE) - Cafe Central +
25.03 - Ubach-Palenberg (DE) - Rockfabrik +
26.03 - Antwerp (BE) - Thunder Metal Fest +
27.03 - London (UK) - The Underworld +
* with Necrosy and Skaphos
+ with Devils Rage and Blasphemous Creation
