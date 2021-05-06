Silver Talon Releases New Lyric Video "Kill All Kings"

The Portland-based dark power metal group Silver Talon has unveiled the music video for "Kill All Kings," the latest single from their forthcoming full-length debut album "Decadence And Decay." The song showcases the guitar wizardry of Bryce VanHoosen (ex-Spellcaster) and soaring vocals of Wyatt Howell. The lyric video – which was produced by Ecliptic Visions and Sound, and which premiered yesterday via MetalSucks – can be viewed below.

"Decadence and Decay" – the long-awaited follow-up to the band's acclaimed 2018 debut EP, "Becoming A Demon" – will be released on May 28. Pre-orders for digital, CD, cassette and limited-edition green smoke vinyl copies of the album are available now at smarturl.com/silvertalon

Says VanHoosen, "‘Kill All Kings' is an anthem dedicated to eliminating anything opposed to achieving one’s true will. It’s about rejecting the easy life of royal comfort (or the servitude of modern neo- feudalism) and putting your neck on the line to embrace a life on your own terms. Not only that – it’s guaranteed to be stuck in your head for days. Who knew apostasy could be so much fun?"