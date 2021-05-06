Exclusive

Malacoda Premieres Lyric Video For The Track, "The Harsh Law" On Metalunderground.com

Crawling Chaos is Malacoda’s first new release since 2018’s Restless Dreams and "The Harsh Law" is the last track off of it showcasing the band's groove.

Check out "The Harsh Law" below:

