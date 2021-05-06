"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Malacoda Premieres Lyric Video For The Track, "The Harsh Law" On Metalunderground.com

posted May 6, 2021 at 12:37 PM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Crawling Chaos is Malacoda’s first new release since 2018’s Restless Dreams and "The Harsh Law" is the last track off of it showcasing the band's groove.

Check out "The Harsh Law" below:

