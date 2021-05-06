Exclusive

Kitchener-Waterloo Metal Cover Compilation Contains Covers Of Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Megadeth Plus Others

Canadian rockers Invicta, Æpoch, Cathartic Demise, Raider, Rippr'd and Stolos have teamed up for a blast of a covers album of such classic bands as: Judas Priest, Megadeth, Iron Maiden, Exodus, Death and Venom.

On May 7th, 2021, the bands will release The Kitchener-Waterloo Metal Cover Compilation, featuring metal artists from all around the Kitchener/Ontario, Canada area. By combining their own respective genres, from black to thrash and everything in between, with the original tracks, the bands have created a unique and intricate sound that incorporates both the core elements of each track and their own creativity. For the album, each band chose songs to cover that held particular meaning to them.

Kyle Edissi of Invicta says of the album: “We decided to do the covers because we are all friends and wanted to collaborate on a fun project that is also sick. We all rehearse in the same building and a lot of us have played in each other's bands. We thought it would be a good showcase of the local talent we have in the area.

We wanted to pick old school metal songs we all liked that were also suitable in style for each band. It's our best effort to pay tribute to the 80's and early 90's metal that influenced each of our bands."

You can get a sneak peek of Invicta covering Judas Priest's "The Hellion/Electric Eye" below!

Full track listing includes:

Track List:

Invicta, Hellion/Electric Eye (Judas Priest) Compilation song. Featuring Raider, Cathartic Demise, Aepoch, Rippr'd

Cathartic Demise, Good Mourning/Black Friday (Megadeth)

Rippr'd, Toxic Waltz (Exodus)

Invicta, Killers (Iron Maiden)

Raider, Carnivorous Obsession (Demolition Hammer)

Aepoch, Trapped in a Corner (Death)

Stolos, Leave me in Hell (Venom) Live off the Floor

You can check out any of the band's socials to find out more information on availability and more information about the release.