BetrayMe Premiere New Song & Music Video For "Aeons Mistake" From Upcoming New Album "Nihil Obstat"
Guadalajara, Mexico-based blackened death metal band BetrayMe premiere a new song and music video for "Aeons Mistake", taken from their upcoming new album "Nihil Obstat". The record will land in stores July 2021 via Lethal Scissor Records.
