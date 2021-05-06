The Last Martyr Premiere New Song & Music Video "Hindsight"
Melbourne-based prog-core outfit The Last Martyr premiere a new song and music video for "Hindsight". The video was produced by David Owen Blackley (Her Name Is Murder Productions).
Comments David Owen Blackley on the clip:
"Playing around with the concept of ‘Hindsight’ I really wanted to create a music video with many layers, overlays are points of view. The choices we make throughout life in the moment, and in reflection, can offer us many different paths and considerations. I wanted to represent this through the use of multiple images, compositing, many layers sharing the same screen and quick flashes to alternative takes. The various scenes give example to the various choices and outcomes which can be presented to us at any given time and we see this expressed with the band looking through the peephole throughout the music video."
