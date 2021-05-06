Absentees Premiere New Song & Music Video "Only Human" From Upcoming New Album "Liars Do Leaders Make"
UK-based hardcore punk outfit Absentees premiere a new song and music video called "Only Human" streaming via YouTube below. The track is off their forthcoming new album "Liars Do Leaders Make", due out June 4, 2021 via Smithsfoodgroup DIY.
