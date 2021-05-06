Coscradh Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Mesradh Machae"

Coscradh premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's impending new EP "Mesradh Machae". The effort will be out in stores this Friday on 7'' vinyl through Invictus Productions.

Check out now "Mesradh Machae" in its entirety via YouTube below.



