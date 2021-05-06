Nephren-Ka Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "L’Abomination" From Upcoming New Album "From Agony To Transcendence"
Nephren-Ka premiere a new song entitled and lyric video "L’Abomination", taken from their forthcoming third album "From Agony To Transcendence". It will be released in CD, LP, and digital editions by Dolorem Records on June 25th, 2021.
Check out now "L’Abomination" below.
