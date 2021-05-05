Hammer King Posts New Music Video "Atlantis (Epilogue)" Online

After releasing “Hammerschlag” as a first glimpse of what power metal up-and-comers Hammer King have to offer on their new album Hammer King (out June 11 via Napalm Records), today they reveal their anthem "Atlantis (Epilogue)" to the world! On “Atlantis (Epilogue)”, power metallers Hammer King reveal their melodic side as singer and guitarist Titan Fox V shows off his incredible vocal range. Dynamic songwriting meets multi-faceted, virtuoso guitar solos!

Singer/guitarist Titan Fox V about the new single "Atlantis (Epilogue)":

"With great pride we are to announce the release of the second video single off our upcoming album Hammer King: ‘Atlantis (Epilogue)’.

"'Atlantis' has been on everyone's list. It's an epic song actually written on the Lake Zürich. Its lyrics go back to some of the earliest hours in human history or mythology. It also serves as an epilogue to our nautical trilogy off the 'Poseidon Will Carry Us Home' album. Some of our finest lead guitars meet big vocals and counterpoint singing. Carry us back home!"