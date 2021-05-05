Interview

Osiah Vocalist Ricky Roper Discusses New Album "Loss," Mental Health, Video Game Influences And More

Deathcore as we know it is now coming up to twenty years old. Over the course of its lifespan, it's seen its popularity rise, made stars out of the likes of Whitechapel and Suicide Silence and even influence veterans like Cryptopsy. Though it doesn't quite garner the same attention nowadays, the sub-genre is still going strong today with plenty of talented bands carrying the flag. One such group hails from the North East of England and is on the verge of releasing their third album, "Loss." The band in question? Osiah.

The collective of musicians from Sunderland and Newcastle have quite a history. Initially performing together as Humanity Depraved, they would eventually reconvene under the name Osiah (which is sometimes falsely reported to have started as a Ricky Lee Roper solo project) and in just two days, the quintet will unleash their third full length, "Loss." To find out more about the album, its incredibly powerful lyrical themes, the amazing artwork and much more, I caught up with Ricky Roper himself. You can watch the interview in full below.