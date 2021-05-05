Dordeduh Premiere New Music Video "Pândarul (live at Quantic)"

Romania’s folk/black metal outfit Dordeduh premiere a new music video "Pândarul (live at Quantic)", The track from their 2012 debut album "Dar de duh". The clip is off the live CD/DVD that comes with the band’s impending album, Har (if you get the deluxe artbook edition), due out on May 14 via Prophecy Productions.

Tell the band:

“Probably no other song captures the essence of our debut album Dar de duh better than “Pândarul” does. This track links our black metal roots with the more progressive character of our new music. The flute in the playful fairy-tale part also connects the composition with the traditional aspect of our sound. Playing “Pândarul” live is always fun as the many spicy ingredients bring out a tasty flavor.”