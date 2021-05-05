Bossk Premiere New Music Video “Menhir”
Bossk have set a June 18th release date for their new effort “Migration” through Deathwish Inc.. That album is preceded by the first advance track and music video called “Menhir“streaming via YouTube for you online below. Cult Of Luna‘s Johannes Persson guests on that song.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Amenra Premiere New Music Video "De Evenmens"
- Next Article:
Dordeduh Premiere New Live Music Video
0 Comments on "Bossk Premiere New Music Video 'Menhir'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.