Amenra Premiere New Music Video "De Evenmens”
A June 25th release date has been scheduled for Amenra‘s seventh studio full-length “De Doorn“. An official music video for the song “De Evenmens” directed by Dehn Sora has premiered online and can be streamed below.
Comments frontman Colin H. van Eeckhout:
“We are only here for a split second in history. This song is about finding the answer within the question, man’s search for his place here on earth. A journey of sorrow with mere moments of beauty and happiness and this all in relation to his or her fellowman. To accept what is. Our brother Dehn Sora sculpted the digital world where Everman dwells, protected by its thorns, wounded by the others. Sacrificing blood of gold.”
