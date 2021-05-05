Withered Premiere New Track “Casting In Wait”
A lyric video for Withered‘s new single “Casting In Wait” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The track itself is off the group’s impending new album “Verloten“, due out June 25th via Season Of Mist's Underground Activists Label.
Tells guitarist/singer Mike Thompson:
“Humanity’s obsession with glorifying the ego beyond death through legacy is one of the biggest exercises in futility. It’s perhaps the most elegant & noble way to waste one’s existence here. No matter the effort put forth, the earth will rise in tide, open up in darkness, and puke ash into the atmosphere erasing all traces. There is nothing immortal except wha
