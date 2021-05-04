Belphegor Announces "Black Rituals" European Tour Dates With Batushka
Black Rituals will descend over Europe. Belphegor proudly announces co-headline tour dates with Polish black metal priests Batushka for Winter 2021. These malignant forces will combine for evenings filled with the most sinister and diabolical rituals. Tickets are on sale now!
Belphegor's as-of-yet untitled new studio album will be released early next year via Nuclear Blast Records. The band will premiere II or III tracks from the upcoming offering during this crusade. Support extreme musick and spread the word!
The tour dates are as follows:
10.11.2021 - Stockholm [SWE], Slaktkyrkan
11.11.2021 - Gothenburg [SWE], Musikens Hus
12.11.2021 - Oslo [NOR], Parkteatret
13.11.2021 - Malmo [SWE], Plan B
14.11.2021 - Aarhus [DEN], Voxhall
16.11.2021 - London [UK], 229
17.11.2021 - Bedford [UK], Esquires
18.11.2021 - Manchester [UK], Bread Shed
19.11.2021 - Birmingham [UK], Castle and Falcon
20.11.2021 - Louvain-la-Neuve [BEL], Mass Deathruction Fest
21.11.2021 - Zaandam [NLD], De Flux
23.11.2021 - Übach - Palenberg [GER], Rockfabrik
24.11.2021 - Hamburg [GER], Headcrash
25.11.2021 - Dresden [GER], Puschkin
26.11.2021 - Prague [CZE], Futurum
27.11.2021 - Kosice [SVK], Collosseum
28.11.2021 - Ostrava [CZE], Barrack Club
30.11.2021 - Budapest [HUN], Barba Negra
01.12.2021 - Munich [GER], Backstage
03.12.2021 - Graz [AUT], Explosiv
04.12.2021 - Milan [ITA], Black Winter Fest
05.12.2021 - Monthey [SUI], City
