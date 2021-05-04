Belphegor Announces "Black Rituals" European Tour Dates With Batushka

Black Rituals will descend over Europe. Belphegor proudly announces co-headline tour dates with Polish black metal priests Batushka for Winter 2021. These malignant forces will combine for evenings filled with the most sinister and diabolical rituals. Tickets are on sale now!

Belphegor's as-of-yet untitled new studio album will be released early next year via Nuclear Blast Records. The band will premiere II or III tracks from the upcoming offering during this crusade. Support extreme musick and spread the word!

The tour dates are as follows:

10.11.2021 - Stockholm [SWE], Slaktkyrkan

11.11.2021 - Gothenburg [SWE], Musikens Hus

12.11.2021 - Oslo [NOR], Parkteatret

13.11.2021 - Malmo [SWE], Plan B

14.11.2021 - Aarhus [DEN], Voxhall

16.11.2021 - London [UK], 229

17.11.2021 - Bedford [UK], Esquires

18.11.2021 - Manchester [UK], Bread Shed

19.11.2021 - Birmingham [UK], Castle and Falcon

20.11.2021 - Louvain-la-Neuve [BEL], Mass Deathruction Fest

21.11.2021 - Zaandam [NLD], De Flux

23.11.2021 - Übach - Palenberg [GER], Rockfabrik

24.11.2021 - Hamburg [GER], Headcrash

25.11.2021 - Dresden [GER], Puschkin

26.11.2021 - Prague [CZE], Futurum

27.11.2021 - Kosice [SVK], Collosseum

28.11.2021 - Ostrava [CZE], Barrack Club

30.11.2021 - Budapest [HUN], Barba Negra

01.12.2021 - Munich [GER], Backstage

03.12.2021 - Graz [AUT], Explosiv

04.12.2021 - Milan [ITA], Black Winter Fest

05.12.2021 - Monthey [SUI], City