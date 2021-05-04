Lantlos Reveals New Album "Wildhund" Details; Posts New Music Video "Lake Fantasy" Online

Some bands are highly regarded by their fans as they keep delivering great albums in the same style over and over. Lantlos are clearly not one of those. The followers of this outstanding metal entity lead by instigator and mastermind Markus Siegenhort rather value the ever changing nature and constant evolution of his bubbling musical creativity.

With their fifth full-length, "Wildhund" ("Wild Dog"), Lantlos once again shed their sonic skin and emerge from their inspirational chrysalis a quite different animal than the one before. The Germans have turned into an alternative metal butterfly with songs meandering along colourful streams through beautiful wide open soundscapes that defy easy comparison but can tentatively be located somewhere in that warped sonic space between Devin Townsend, Smashing Pumpkins, Hum, and Motorpsycho. This collection of amazing songs also comes with the gravity defying, inverted heaviness of Deftones and a strong dose of catchiness that in unobserved moments even leans towards the Foo Fighters.

"The album is named 'Wildhund', which is German for a dog born or living in the wilderness", explains Markus. "Its themes revolve around freedom, cherry blossoms, summer, having a sunny birthday as a kid, bubblegum, the smell of mint, sweetness, the colours of pink and baby blue, childhood memories, a lemon in a glass of water, glitter, nostalgia, kitsch, and many more up to the point when it becomes 'too much'. It's like that kind of 'so utterly sweet' that it tastes artificial, strange, and confusing. Aesthetics on overdrive, hypnotic but powerful. This is 'hardcore' softness, if that makes any sense."

Now Lantlos are revealing the psychedelic tripping video "Lake Fantasy" as the first single taken from their forthcoming album "Wildhund" ("Wild Dog"), which is slated for release on July 30, 2021. The German alternative metal project headed by multi-instrumentalist Markus Siegenhort is also revealing cover art, tracklist, and further details of the new full-length.

"I am incredibly excited to finally be able to share this very out of space and ethereal vision with everyone", relates Markus Siegenhorst. "This album is a piece of life and was at the centre of my heart and thoughts during the last 7 years. It represents a collection of memories from a very vivid, vibrant, and colourful time in my life. A manifesto of clouds, flowers, lightness, sweetness, and everything beyond I hope that you will enjoy the first single 'Lake Fantasy', which is about a party by the lake. Thank you for your patience and for still being with me!"



Tracklisting:

1. Lake Fantasy

2. Magnolia

3. Cocoon Tree House

4. Home

5. Vertigo

6. The Bubble

7. Amber

8. Cloud Inhaler

9. Planetarium

10. Dream Machine

11. Dog in the Wild

12. Lich