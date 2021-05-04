Kambrium Posts New Album "Synethetic ERA" Trailer Online
German epic death metal brigade, Kambrium, will release of their fifth studio album, Synthetic ERA, on July 9 via Reaper Entertainment. Today, the band presents the first album trailer. Find out more about the concept of first songs of the album below.
Kambrium are not bound by stereotypes within the metal genre; they prefer instead to tread between these expectations and find themselves equally and comfortably at home within each of the styles that they have chosen to embrace. The result is a sound, crafted with elements of death, melodic and symphonic metal - everything the heart of a metal fan desires.
