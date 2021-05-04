Manticora Reschedules European Tour Dates
Due to the ongoing worldwide pandemic, Danish metal pioneers Manticora had to postpone their European tour, which was to take place in May/June 2021, but the venues and agents have acted fast and more or less re-booked the entire tour, which has now been scheduled for May/June 2022.
Says guitarist Kristian Larsen: "With the world shutting down to an extend where culture have had to take serious blows, it sadly came as no surprise that we - as so many others - also had to postpone our European tour from 2021 to 2022. We have decided to take a step back, re-work our entire outfit and come back even stronger on the other side of this crazy pandemic, so the fans who have patiently waited another year for this tour to happen will get an even more optimized show from us. We can't wait to present this new and improved version of the band and the fans better prepare to get Manticorized!"
The rescheduled dates, with four more to be added, are listed below:
May 12 - Bambi Galore - Hamburg, Germany
May 13 - Hads Herred Rock Festival - Gylling, Denmark
May 20 - Turock - Essen, Germany
May 21 - Podium Duycker - Hoofddorp, The Netherlands
May 22 - Hedon - Zwolle, The Netherlands
May 24 - South Of Heaven - Bilzen, Belgium
May 25 - La Boule Noire - Paris, France
May 26 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
May 27 - Secret Place - Montpellier, France
May 28 - Rock 'n Eat - Lyon, France
May 29 - 7'er Club - Mannheim, Germany
May 31 - Backstage - Munich, Germany
June 3 - Escape Metal Corner - Vienna, Austria
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Copenhell And Roskilde Festivals Postponed
- Next Article:
Kambrium Posts New Album Trailer Online
0 Comments on "Manticora Reschedules European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.