Copenhell And Roskilde Festivals Postponed To 2022
After months of hopeful optimism, the Roskilde Festival and Copenhell have been canceled for 2021. Earlier this year the Danish government announced that the country would be vaccinated by June, and concert goers rejoiced at the thought of a summer of music festivals that didn't happen in 2020.
Alas, the vaccination process has gone much slower than anticipated, with just a bit over 20% of the Danish population receiving at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the beginning of May. On May 4, the Danish government announced the restrictions for summer which include caps on indoor gatherings of 500 people and outdoor gatherings of 1,000 people. A vaccine passport or COVID test will be required for entry.
Therefore, the Roskilde Festival, with attendance of over 130,000, and Copenhell, with attendance of over 25,000, will not be possible in 2021.
The Metal Magic Festival will happen in July, with only 500 tickets available. Most have already been sold.
Some of the Danish bands that were scheduled to play at Roskilde and Copenhell may still perform live at smaller venues. Hopefully, some of those announcements will be happening soon now that there is clearer guidance from the government.
2022 Copenhell will have Iron Maiden as a headliner.
