Sodom To Release New EP "Bombenhagel" In August
German thrash metal legends Sodom has confirmed that they will be releasing a new EP named, "Bombenhagel" this August. A message from the band reads as follows:
"In a period when other bands appear to remain stuck in anguish, August 20th, 2021 will see Tom Angelripper and band members Frank Blackfire (guitar), Yorck Segatz (guitar) and Toni Merkel (drums) release their brand-new EP, Bombenhagel, via Steamhammer, available on CD, 12” vinyl and digital. The pre-sale will start on May 21st. Stay tuned for more info!"
Sodom's most recent album, and first full length with the current lineup, "Genesis XIX" was released through Steamhammer on November 27th last year and was the band's first full length album since the 2016 release, "Decision Day."
