Megadeth And Lamb Of God Announces "Metal Tour Of The Year" Tour Dates With Trivium And In Flames

Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)

It’s time. Megadeth and Lamb Of God cannot be stopped and today announced the rescheduled run of The Metal Tour Of The Year. Joining them, as previously planned, will be special guests Trivium and In Flames, heralding the long-awaited return to the stage for these bands, who are every bit as excited about these historic and not-to-be-missed shows as fans are. Tickets for the rescheduled dates will go back on-sale beginning Friday, May 7 at 10 AM, local at LiveNation.com. Watch a video trailer below.

Megadeth, fueled by Dave Mustaine’s triumphant return to the stage following his diagnosis and recovery of throat cancer, will finally embark on their first North American tour since 2017.

Speaking on the long-awaited announcement of the rescheduled run, Megadeth’s leader and frontman, Dave Mustaine says: "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!"

Lamb Of God pressed ahead with the release of their crushing self-titled album, Lamb Of God, which was one of the best-selling metal albums of 2020. The band now looks to take the show on the road as they return to the stage for the first time since the release of the record.

Randy Blythe, inimitable frontman of Lamb Of God, adds: “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing— by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together— I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb Of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE...”

Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy adds: “The Metal Tour Of The Year couldn’t be stopped by anything. It is still happening, and we can’t wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We’re ready. Are you?”

With In Flames singer, Anders Fridén stating: “I can’t really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone The Metal Tour Of The Year. This setup is long overdue and we can’t wait to finally make it happen.”

Produced by Live Nation, the epic, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 26 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on Saturday, October 2. Full tour itinerary below.

All previously purchased tickets for any of the rescheduled dates listed below will be valid for the new date. For any cancelled dates, refunds will automatically be processed at your point of purchase.

The tour dates are as follows:

August 20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

August 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

August 31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September 1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

September 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

September 9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

September 11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

September 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

September 15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

September 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

September 19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

September 22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

September 24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

September 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

September 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

September 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October 1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

October 2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.