Oceanis Premiere New Song & Music Video "Innate" From Upcoming New Album "Progenitor"

UK-based metal band Oceanis premiere a new song and music video called "Innate". The track is taken from their upcoming new concept album "Progenitor", which will be out in stores later this year.

Explain the band:

"Humanity is spilt into 2 very opposing factions, both a different species from one another: ’Youths’ and ‘The Elders’. When one comes to the end of its life cycle, their bodies regenerate and they become the opposing species. Existing alone and with the ability to self-replicate, a 3rd and more sinister class of humanity has now been born and threaten the existence of all life, not only one this world but across the universe… Queue heavy riffs.”