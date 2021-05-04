Ascète Premiere New Song "La Lanterne du Mort" From Upcoming Debut Album "Calamites & les Calamités"
French black metal band Ascète premiere a new song entitled "La Lanterne du Mort", taken from their upcoming debut album named "Calamites & les Calamités". The record is set for digital release on May 28 (with physical editions on a different date) by Antiq Records.
Check out now "La Lanterne du Mort" below.
