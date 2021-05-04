Anthrax Share 1st Episode Of Their 40th Anniversary Retrospective Video Series

In celebration of their 40th anniversary this year Anthrax officially kicked off a series of retrospective documentaries. The first episode is looking into their early formation and their 1984 debut album “Fistful Of Metal“ and can be watched via YouTube below.



The below schedule and list of guest commentators have been announced for the series:

May 10th: “Spreading The Disease“

May 17th: “Among The Living“

May 24th: “State Of Euphoria“

May 31st: “Persistence Of Time“

June 07th: “Sound Of White Noise“

June 14th: “Stomp 442“

June 21st: “Volume 8“

June 28th: “We’ve Come For You All“

July 05th: “Worship Music“

July 12th: “For All Kings“

Guest commentators:

Chuck D (Public Enemy)

Corey Taylor (Slipknot)

Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters)

Dave Mustaine (Megadeth)

Gary Holt (Exodus, Ex-Slayer)

Gene Simmons (KISS)

Henry Rollins

John Carpenter

Kerry King (Ex-Slayer)

Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc.)

Nergal (Behemoth)

Norman Reedus (‘The Walking Dead‘, etc.)

Michael Poulsen (Volbeat)

Rob Zombie

Robert Trujillo (Metallica)

Roger Miret (Agnostic Front)

Darryl McDaniels (Run-DMC)

Slash (Guns N’ Roses)

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine)

Ex-Anthrax members Dan Lilker, Dan Spitz, John Bush, Neil Turbin and Rob Caggiano will also take part in the series.