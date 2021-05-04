Heriot Premiere New Music Video “Dispirit”
Swindon, UK-based hardcore metal band Heriot premiere their new track and music video “Dispirit” streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains drummer Julian Gage:
“Lyrically, the track speaks of how having a highly regarded status can be manipulated and abused, allowing someone to appear to live two lives. This is a topic that rings true with all of us, if it’s not something you’ve come across personally, it is something you can agree is evident and all around us in some way. Only when the abuser is exposed, do they face justice: ‘Deceiver, It’s too late for cowards truth.’ This song is a call straight to the manipulator.”
