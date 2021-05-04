Hope Deferred (Ex-Embodyment, The Famine, Etc.) Premiere New Single “Parade The Corpses”
Ex-Embodyment vocalist/guitarist/bassist Jason Lindquist and guitarist Andrew Godwin have reunited in a project named Hope Deferred. Joined by Godwin‘s ex-The Famine bandmate Jon Tooley, the group are working on a new EP. Below you can stream their first advance track from it titled “Parade The Corpses“.
