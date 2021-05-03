Nuclear Revenge Premiere New Track "Descending Wings of Perversion" From Upcoming New Album "Dawn of the Primitive Age"
Hailing from Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain black/thrash metal outfit Nuclear Revenge premiere a new song entitled "Descending Wings of Perversion", taken from their upcoming new record "Dawn of the Primitive Age". The album is being released in physical form by Helldprod Records on July 30th.
Check out now "Descending Wings of Perversion" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Nuclear Revenge Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.