Nuclear Revenge Premiere New Track "Descending Wings of Perversion" From Upcoming New Album "Dawn of the Primitive Age"

Hailing from Vitoria Gasteiz, Spain black/thrash metal outfit Nuclear Revenge premiere a new song entitled "Descending Wings of Perversion", taken from their upcoming new record "Dawn of the Primitive Age". The album is being released in physical form by Helldprod Records on July 30th.

Check out now "Descending Wings of Perversion" below.



