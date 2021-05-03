Vulture Lord Premiere New Song "Bloodbound Militia" From Upcoming New Album "Desecration Rite "
Norway's black metal quartet Vulture Lord premiere a new song named "Bloodbound Militia", taken from their forthcoming new album "Desecration Rite ". The record will be released on June 20 by Odium Records.
Check out now "Bloodbound Militia" below.
