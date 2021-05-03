Zwiespalt Premiere New Song "Frost" From Upcoming New Album "Distanz"
“Frost“, is the first single to be revealed from "Distanz", the impending new album by the Leipzig, Germany-based black metal band Zwiespalt. The effort is scheduled for release (CD and digital) on May 7th, 2021.
Check out now "Frost" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Zwiespalt Premiere New Song 'Frost' From Upcoming"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.