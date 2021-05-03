Zgard Premiere New Song "Old Ruins" From Upcoming New Album "Place of Power"
Ukraine-based black metal unit Zgard premiere a new song entitled "Old Ruins". The track is from the band's forthcoming album "Place of Power", to be released by Schwarzdorn Production (CD/Digital) on May 21st.
