Anapilin Premiere New Song & Music Video "Aeternum" From Brand New Album "Dezintegracija"
Lithuania-based black metal outfit Anapilin premiere a new song and music video "Aeternum", taken from their brand new album "Dezintegracija", out in stores now via Bandcamp. The video was directed by Emmanuel Adomaitis.
