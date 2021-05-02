Interview

Einherjer Drummer Gerhard "Ulvar" Storesund Discusses New Album "North Star," Artwork, "West Coast Groove" And Much More

Viking metal is a sub-genre which can be very hard to define. Unlike thrash or doom metal, the Viking area is comprised of different tempos and approaches which help make it the epic and popular style that it is today. Though it has its pioneers such as Bathory, Viking metal as a genre began establishing itself in the 1990s and one of the bands which really helped to put it on the map was Norway's own, Einherjer.

Hailing from the municipality of Haugesund, the band released their first album, "Dragons Of The North" in 1996 and over the next twenty five years have gone from strength to strength. Most recently, Einherjer unleashed "North Star," their ninth full length outing and their first under new label, Napalm Records. To find out more about the album, I caught up with drummer Gerhard "Ulvar" Storesund to discuss the music, art, videos, the effect of the pandemic and much more. You can listen to it in full below.