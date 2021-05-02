Maggot Crown Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "War is Peace" From Upcoming New Album "Cryptic Immoral Secure"
Maggot Crown premiere a new song and lyric video "War is Peace", taken from their upcoming new album "Cryptic Immoral Secure". The effort releases May 22, 2021 via Vargheist Records.
Check out now "War is Peace" below.
