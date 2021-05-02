Grave Miasma Premiere New Song "Erudite Decomposition" From Upcoming New Album "Abyss of Wrathful Deities"

Death metal outfit Grave Miasma premiere a new song and music video "Erudite Decomposition", taken from their upcoming new album "Abyss of Wrathful Deities". The record comes out on May 14th via Dark Descent Records (US) / Sepulchral Voices (Europe).

Check out now "Erudite Decomposition" below.



