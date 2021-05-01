Distant To Release New Album "Aeons Of Oblivion" In June

Distant, the Dutch slam-hybrid deathcore six-piece that appears to never sleep or stand still; have announced their album "Aeons Of Oblivion" will be released via the equally unstoppable Unique Leader Records on 11th June.

Ahead of this the band have released a savage double track video featuring songs "Rakva" & "Vermilion Rivers." You can check out the video below.

"Aeons Of Oblivion" wraps up the story of Tyrannotophia, the realm of the doomed and the sound of the world's damnation. This draws to a conclusion the final pieces of the fable which the band's previous releases "Dawn Of Corruption" (2020) and "Dusk Of Anguish" (2021) laid out. Distant's full-length album totals over one hour of tormenting hymns that deal with Tyrannt’s conquest and hunger for revenge. Featuring five new songs with guest spots including Adam Warren of Oceano and Kyle Anderson of Brand of Sacrifice, the result is a cacophony of carnage that unfolds throughout the whole record.

Distant commented on the release: "As the land of Tyrannotophia shatters, the only true king, Tyrannt, awakens in his monolithic form, drawing oblivion upon us. Aeons of Oblivion concludes the saga and takes the listener down the road of Tyrannt’s cruel story. Our full-length album transcribes the dreadful, ominous and heavy feelings of the tale, bound by sensational atmosphere. We are extremely excited to finally share the full picture we have envisioned and crafted for the last couple of years and we hope you will enjoy and fully immerse yourself in the world we built."

The new album is accompanied by a limited edition hardback novel: "The Rise of Tyrannotophia" which has been co-written by the band's vocalist, Alan Grnja and bass player, Elmer Maurits.

Hailing from Rotterdam, The Netherlands and Bratislava, Slovakia, Distant have produced some of their most ferocious work to date with the announcement of their fourth release for Unique Leader. Featuring cover artwork by Calean Stokkermans (The Acacia Strain, Lorna Shore, Misery Index), Distant perform the dark hymns of the fallen kingdom for listeners to experience the atmospheric despair and the grotesque void to come. Since 2014 the band have bludgeoned their way across Europe, with the release of their first two EPs Slither (2015) and Tsukuyomi (2017). Recently joining forces with Unique Leader to release their debut full-length album "Tyrannotophia" (June 2019), "Dawn Of Corruption" EP (2020) and "Dusk Of Anguish" (2021).