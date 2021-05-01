Crypta Releases "From The Ashes" Playthrough Videos

Brazilian death metal outfit Crypta, featuring former members of Nervosa and Burning Witches, has posted two new playthrough videos online for the song, "From The Ashes." You can check out the guitar and drum playthrough videos below.

"From The Ashes" is the first single released by the band and is the closing track on Crypta's upcoming debut album, "Echos Of The Soul," which will hit the shelves on June 11th via Napalm Records. "Echoes Of The Soul" was recorded in January 2021 at the Family Mob Studio (Brazil), mixed by Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Powertrip etc.) and mastered by the famed Jens Bogren (Opeth, Dimmu Borgir, Sepultura etc.). The cover artwork was created by Wes Benscoter, who is internationally famous for his stunning covers for bands such as Slayer, Kreator, Black Sabbath and many more.