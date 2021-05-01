Lock Up Posts New Music Video "Inside Cthulu's Eye" Online
Grindcore supergroup Lock Up, featuring Shane Embury (Napalm Death/Brujeria/Venomous Concept), Kevin Sharp (Brutal Truth/Venomous Concept) and Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates/Disfear/Grotesque) amongst others, have posted a new music video online for the song, "Inside Cthulu's Eye." You can check it out below. The song is part of a bonus seven inch single, which will also include the new recordings, "Cyphers Of Fortune" and "Radiation Sickness (Repulsion)". The single will come with the band's forthcoming vinyl release, "Play Fast Or Die - Live In Japan" which will be released through Listenable Records next Spring.
