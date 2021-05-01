Killing Premiere New Single & Music Video "Kill Everyone" From Upcoming Debut Album "Face The Madness"

Denmark's purveyors of thrash metal Killing premiere a new single and music video "Kill Everyone", taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Face The Madness". The album is set for release later this year on August 13th via Mighty Music.





Explains drummer Jesper Skousen:

“‘Kill Everyone’ is a fierce little bastard that should satisfy most thrash fans who are into aggression and violence; a short and fast attack of pure energy. The lyrics for this one were written by our bass player/vocalist, Rasmus Soelberg and are like a little continuation of the ‘Toxic Asylum’ theme from our first EP and the zombie-video for our single ‘Raise Your Anger.’ It’s about voices in the head of a mental patient, who tells you to kill….kill everyone!”