Killing Premiere New Single & Music Video "Kill Everyone" From Upcoming Debut Album "Face The Madness"
Denmark's purveyors of thrash metal Killing premiere a new single and music video "Kill Everyone", taken from their upcoming debut full-length "Face The Madness". The album is set for release later this year on August 13th via Mighty Music.
Explains drummer Jesper Skousen:
“‘Kill Everyone’ is a fierce little bastard that should satisfy most thrash fans who are into aggression and violence; a short and fast attack of pure energy. The lyrics for this one were written by our bass player/vocalist, Rasmus Soelberg and are like a little continuation of the ‘Toxic Asylum’ theme from our first EP and the zombie-video for our single ‘Raise Your Anger.’ It’s about voices in the head of a mental patient, who tells you to kill….kill everyone!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Aschenvater Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New EP
- Next Article:
Lock Up Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Killing Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.