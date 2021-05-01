ÆGES Premiere New Music Video For “Colors”
ÆGES premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Colors“. The group’s singert/guitarist Kemble Walters produced and engineered the single, while Beau Burchell (Saosin, Senses Fail) took over mixing and mastering duties.
Tells Walters:
“Musically, ‘Colors‘ is the sum of all our parts and then some. It’s got the thick heavy riffs, extreme highs and lows in dynamics, a pumping chorus and attitude for days. I feel like lyrics should always be up to the interpretation of the listener, but there are a few different themes being addressed here. One is the chasm of perception, and how some people refuse to believe something, even though there’s a mountain of evidence right in front of them.”
