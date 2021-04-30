Pig Destroyer Announces New Live Album "Pornographers Of Sound: Live in NYC"
Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)
Grindcore veterans Pig Destroyer has announced a brand new live album, "Pornographers Of Sound: Live in NYC'." The album will have a limited vinyl pressing and will be released on June 11th, but the record can already be heard in full via the Relapse Records YouTube page, or below.
Pig Destroyer comments: "We love playing St. Vitus, and had a blast recording these two sets there in October of 2019. Although we are currently writing a new record, we hope this document will fill in the gap for no live shows!"
Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC features 23 tracks spanning Pig Destroyer’s massive discography including classics and extreme deep cuts!
Tracklisting:
1. Sys
2. The American’s Head
3. Eve
4. Loathsome
5. Scarlet Hourglass
6. Thumbsucker
7. The Gentleman
8. Sourheart
9. Concrete Beast
10. Rotten Yellow
11. Deathtripper
12. Circle River
13. Totaled
14. Crippled Horses
15. Gravedancer
16. The Machete Twins
17. Jennifer
18. Cheerleader Corpses
19. Scatology Homework
20. Trojan Whore
21. Piss Angel
22. Starbelly
23. Junkyard God

