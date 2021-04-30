Pig Destroyer Announces New Live Album "Pornographers Of Sound: Live in NYC"

Band Photo: Pig Destroyer (?)

Grindcore veterans Pig Destroyer has announced a brand new live album, "Pornographers Of Sound: Live in NYC'." The album will have a limited vinyl pressing and will be released on June 11th, but the record can already be heard in full via the Relapse Records YouTube page, or below.

Pig Destroyer comments: "We love playing St. Vitus, and had a blast recording these two sets there in October of 2019. Although we are currently writing a new record, we hope this document will fill in the gap for no live shows!"

Pornographers Of Sound: Live In NYC features 23 tracks spanning Pig Destroyer’s massive discography including classics and extreme deep cuts!

Tracklisting:

1. Sys

2. The American’s Head

3. Eve

4. Loathsome

5. Scarlet Hourglass

6. Thumbsucker

7. The Gentleman

8. Sourheart

9. Concrete Beast

10. Rotten Yellow

11. Deathtripper

12. Circle River

13. Totaled

14. Crippled Horses

15. Gravedancer

16. The Machete Twins

17. Jennifer

18. Cheerleader Corpses

19. Scatology Homework

20. Trojan Whore

21. Piss Angel

22. Starbelly

23. Junkyard God