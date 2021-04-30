"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Former Judas Priest Drummer John Hinch Passes Away

posted Apr 30, 2021 at 11:16 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

In an Instagram post shared last night, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has confirmed that the band's former drummer John Hinch, who he also worked with during his pre-Priest days in Hiroshima, has passed away. He was seventy three years old.

Hinch joined the band along with Halford in May 1973, shortly before Glen Tipton joined them to round up the lineup. Hinch performed drums on the debut album, "Rocka Rolla" and could be seen playing drums when Judas Priest appeared on the legendary music show, The Old Grey Whistle Test. In addition to drumming, Hinch also worked as the road manager and driver for the band.

