Bloodbound Posts New Lyric Video "March Into War" Online

May 28th will see Swedish power metal force, Bloodbound, release their hotly anticipated, ninth studio album entitled "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" via AFM Records. "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" descends with scarcely two years gone since "Rise Of The Dragon Empire" was unleashed. The three-headed songwriting team of keyboardist Fredrik Bergh, guitarist Tomas Olsson and vocalist Patrik Selleby started from scratch, compiling song ideas they collected individually and finally ending up with 11 solid in-your-face tracks kicked off by a deceptive acoustic intro. On paper, "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" satisfies all the requirements of what makes a power metal band, but the listening experience is one of epic proportions. Not a single ballad in sight, the new album is an-up-tempo assault, offering heavy groove anthems and straight ahead, blistering power metal at its best!

After the previously- released singles, "When Fate Is Calling" as well as just recently, the epic album title track, today the Swedish six- piece has unleashed a lyric video for the heavy as hell, new single "March Into War!"

Says Fredrik Bergh: "'March Into War' is a heavy bombastic anthemic metal hymn! It will be a great heavy song to include in our live set once the pandemic hell is over!"

On "Creatures Of The Dark Realm," Bloodbound seems to follow one simple goal: make it better than on the last album. More hooks and stronger melodies, a result that can speak for itself: "Creatures Of The Dark Realm" is a very melodic and an ultimately catchy album, sharing airspace with the likes of Sabaton and Powerwolf, going so far as to recall the days of classic Helloween. In that respect, Bloodbound have remained true to the metal that inspired them in the first place.

Bergh continues: "We have a few songs that didn't make it onto the album because we want to have songs that really stick out, that have some qualities that make it interesting and fresh. But, we are in a specific genre of metal so we can't make a completely new style of music and call it Bloodbound. It can be tricky trying to not to repeat ourselves but I think we succeeded in doing that on the new album." Bergh continues: "If you compare this new album to "Nosferatu", it's totally different because of how we evolved over the years, but we always aim to come up with the best melodies we can. We take influences from all kinds of music genres of music because a good melody is a good melody. Look at bands like The Beatles and ABBA. Their songs are timeless because of those melodies and that is what we were aiming for. Not to sound like those bands, of course (laughs), but to write songs that capture you immediately and stay in your head for days."